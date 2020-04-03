Coronavirus: Shropshire home care provider launches recruitment campaign

Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry is looking for additional workers as part of its Become a Hero scheme.

With increased pressure being placed on the UK’s healthcare system due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign aims to encourage people to begin a career in care and offer work to those who may have lost their job.

Radfield Home Care governance and operations manager, Jess Jenkinson said: “Our services have always been tailored to support vulnerable individuals who can often be very isolated without our support.

"In the current climate, more and more older people will be forced into this situation to protect themselves from Covid-19.

"As a result, we have opportunities for those looking to give something back during this time and help support those in need within their local community. We also hope we can offer rewarding career opportunities to individuals who may have unfortunately found themselves out of work at this difficult time.”

The company provides in-home care services and support to the county's ageing population. Carers provide a range of services from companionship throughout to palliative care.

Hannah MacKechnie, founder, hopes the new campaign will support the work healthcare employees throughout Shropshire are doing during the pandemic.

Advertising

She said: “I feel incredibly humbled by the fantastic work of all care assistants, nurses, doctors and healthcare staff throughout the UK right now.

"They are doing a fantastic and selfless job to combat the coronavirus pandemic and I hope Radfield Home Care’s tremendous care workers are able to further support these efforts throughout the weeks and months ahead.”

For more information, visit radfieldhomecare.co.uk, 01743245555 or shrewsbury@radfieldhomecare.co.uk