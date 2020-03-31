Menu

Advertising

Call over outpatients appointments at Shropshire hospital

By Lisa O'Brien | Oswestry | Coronavirus | Published:

Patients who need to attend an appointment at the outpatients department of Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital are being urged to leave their relatives at home or for them to wait in the car.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The call comes to reduce the number of people through the doors of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, in a bid to protect staff and patients – with the exception of those who require a carer to accompany them.

Those with children are also being advised not to bring them into the hospital.

In recent days, the trust ceased all face-to-face outpatient consultations unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit to the site.

All non-essential work is currently being suspended.

Essential contacts will be offered as a telephone appointment instead wherever possible, and the trust is contacting patients affected directly.

Coronavirus Health News Oswestry Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News