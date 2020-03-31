Advertising
Call over outpatients appointments at Shropshire hospital
Patients who need to attend an appointment at the outpatients department of Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital are being urged to leave their relatives at home or for them to wait in the car.
The call comes to reduce the number of people through the doors of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, in a bid to protect staff and patients – with the exception of those who require a carer to accompany them.
Those with children are also being advised not to bring them into the hospital.
In recent days, the trust ceased all face-to-face outpatient consultations unless there is a compelling, safety-critical need for a physical visit to the site.
All non-essential work is currently being suspended.
Essential contacts will be offered as a telephone appointment instead wherever possible, and the trust is contacting patients affected directly.
