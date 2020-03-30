Advertising
Coronavirus: Live updates as Shropshire death toll reaches 11
See the latest coronavirus updates from across the region and UK as 11 people have now died in Shropshire after testing positive for Covid-19.
Figures released by NHS England on Sunday revealed that two patients died on Saturday and one on March 19 while being treated by the Shropshire and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
The UK death toll has now increased to 1,228.
The news comes as a key Government doctor warned normal life may not resume for a further six months.
Meanwhile, easyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the pandemic, and researchers announced they have worked with Formula One to create a new breathing device for use in the NHS.
See live updates here:
