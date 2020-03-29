Three more coronavirus deaths in Shropshire as UK total reaches 1,228

Figures released by NHS England on Sunday revealed that two patients died on Saturday and one on March 19 while being treated by the Shropshire and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It is not known whether the patients died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

It means 11 people have now died in Shropshire after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement released by SaTH today said: "The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is currently treating patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

"Sadly we can confirm that nine patients being cared for at our hospitals, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died. Three of those have been announced today.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those patients at this very difficult and distressing time."

Across England a further 190 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 1,125.

Patients were aged between 39 and 105 years old and all but four patients had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile the death toll in Wales increased by 10 to 48 on Sunday, while the number of positive cases in Wales increased by 148 to 1,241.

So far 20 people have been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in Powys, but there are no regional or local death statistics in Wales.

