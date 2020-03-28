Coronavirus: People across Shropshire join NHS army of volunteers

Hundreds of thousands of people have applied to join the NHS army of volunteers after the plea was made earlier this week – and the call to arms has been answered by plenty of residents across the county.

Sam Youngz, from Leegomery in Telford, immediately jumped at the chance and has called the scheme 'amazing'.

She said: "I wanted to be able to help people because I know that some people are going to struggle emotionally and mentally with the impact of this now and in months to come.

"I'm self employed and help people to move through the pain of emotional trauma of loss and grief. I'm a crystal and energy therapist and a wellbeing advisor.

"I know I can use what I know to offer people support over the phone."

Sam Youngz, pictured right, has signed up as an NHS volunteer and is also a member of the Friends of Leegomery Methodist Church

The 47-year-old also recently became a member of the Friends of Leegomery Methodist Church which has been set up by senior church steward, John Bowdler, and church secretary, Shirley Stevens.

The group has been posting leaflets around Hadley and Leegomery to let anyone in the community who is in isolation, elderly or vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak know that they are there to help.

Miss Youngz said: "They posted a leaflet through my door offering help and I wanted to get involved, and that led to this. I think the NHS volunteer scheme is amazing.

"I'm not surprised it's got such a good response.

"On social media a lot of people wanted to do something but didn't now how to help. People are pulling together."

Nicola Lowery, a former Telford & Wrekin councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge, has also applied to join the NHS army of volunteers.

She said: "I felt compelled to do my part. "The NHS is doing amazing work to keep us safe.

"I've signed up to all areas. It could be quite varied. You could be speaking to people who are isolated, and delivering things like food and medicine.

"The response nationally has been overwhelming.

"It's absolutely fantastic."

Nicola Lowery, from Ironbridge, has applied to be an NHS volunteer

She said seeing people supporting others in the Ironbridge community has been 'wonderful'.

"People in Ironbridge have been hit double with the flooding too," she said.

"But the resilience people have shown has been phenomenal.

"They have been helping others to get food deliveries. It's been a real community spirit."

Louise Vidor, from Dothill, near Wellington, applied to become a volunteer soon after the announcement was made.

The 32-year-old regularly volunteers for Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal, which also runs initiatives supporting vulnerable people in the community.

Louise Vidor

The schemes have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak but the mother-of-one says she wants to offer her time to carry on supporting people where possible.

Ms Vidor, who works as a global project sales manager, said: "People have to ask themselves why not, if you are fit and healthy and have the capability to help.

"I've signed up for the pharmacy and shopping deliveries.

"I think it's overwhelming how many people have signed up already. It goes to show there's a lot of good people out there."

People can still join the trusted list of volunteers by visiting goodsamapp.org/NHS