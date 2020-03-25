Rainbow messages of hope bring colour to Shropshire

People from Shropshire and Mid Wales are joining with others all over the country to put rainbows in their window as a means of sharing hope with others in isolation.

This example, spotted on a street in Telford, was created in chalk on a garden wall. Other pictures of rainbows have started springing up in windows after schools closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of schools are encouraging pupils through social media to put up paintings to “spread hope” after a trend started online.

They include Jo Tambie, of Hall Green, Birmingham, who said her four children were prompted to create the rainbows as an antidote to the “negativity”.

She said: “My daughter came up with the words ‘be confident and be brave’. Those are words from an eight-year-old and I think it makes you smile when and quite emotional.”