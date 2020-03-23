Taxi drivers take on new role to help those self isolating

Matt Young, owner of Shrewsbury Taxis and Telford Cars, said he was working with local stores, restaurants and take-aways to ensure local businesses stayed afloat duing the Coronavirus crisis and offer help to the community.

His taxi firms are now offering a delivery service to people who are self isolating in their homes.

Mr Young said: "We can collect people's shopping for them, whether that is from the supermarket or indepedent stores. All they have to do is a click and collect order with the supermarket, or place an order with an independent shop and we can do the rest.

"We want people who, for whatever reason, are having to self isolate, to know that we are here to help. We can collect their shopping and their medication and deliver to the door. When can telephone them when our driver arrives to talk about where we can leave it."

He said the company was also talking to restaurants and take aways to find ways of supporting them.

"We want to support local business, support our drivers and help people to be able to stay safe in their homes," he said.