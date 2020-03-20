Support offered to isolated residents in Shifnal

Picking up shopping, posting letters, making urgent deliveries or simply making a friendly phone call to isolated residents are all being offered as part of the support.

The help is being collaborated between churches, supermarkets, community groups and local authorities in the town.

These include St Andrew’s Church; Trinity Methodist Church; St Mary’s RC Church; Shifnal Matters; Shifnal Town Council; Royal British Legion; the Co-op stores; Shifnal Primary School Parents, Teachers, and Friends Association and Live at Home.

Dave Gough, council community projects officer, said: "Shifnal Town Council has been monitoring closely the advice from Public Health England, NHS England and The National Association of Local Councils, to prepare and respond to COVID-19.

"We are using this time to review business continuity and outbreak response plans should things change. Also, we would like to assure people that we are taking significant steps to protect residents and our staff – this may mean that face-to-face contact could be restricted, but we will carry on the normal business of the town council as much as possible."

To contact the helpline, based at St Andrew's Church in Church Street, ring 01952462271.