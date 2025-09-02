Cameras to be installed at major county hospital car park as trust seeks to improve parking management

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced that it will install cameras to monitor parking at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The cameras form part of a package of measures aimed at easing congestion and making better use of the existing car park facilities.

Other measures include reconfiguring car parks to optimise space, clearly designating areas for patients and staff, and encouraging more staff to use the free Park & Ride service.

SaTH said the monitoring cameras will collect data on how parking spaces are used across the hospital site, and that this will guide future decisions about the allocation of parking.

However, the trust said it cannot yet confirm whether the number of patient parking spaces at the hospital will increase as a result of the changes.

SaTH is developing a 10-year car parking plan alongside its Green Travel Plan. It said this will help to make sure that parking meets the future needs of SaTH as it grows through the Hospital Transformation Programme (HTP).

A SaTH spokesperson said: "The trust will be undertaking a number of measures to improve access and management of existing car park facilities at Princess Royal Hospital. This includes reconfiguring the car parks to optimise use of available space and clearly designate areas for patient and staff parking, installing new monitoring cameras to better understand usage patterns, and encouraging greater uptake of the free Park & Ride service among staff.

"It is anticipated that these steps will help ease pressure on the site and improve availability for patients and visitors.

"As part of the ongoing reconfiguration of the car parks at the Princess Royal Hospital, we are introducing clearly designated areas for patient and staff parking, alongside new monitoring cameras to help us better understand how the spaces are being used. This data will inform future decisions about the allocation of parking.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm whether the number of patient spaces will increase. We first need to establish whether the current provision, when managed effectively, is sufficient to meet demand."