Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant commends caring side of human nature in face of coronavirus

Offers of help have poured in on social media amid fears for the frail and elderly, who are at greatest risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

Neighbours are helping with errands and shops have been offering free delivery.

Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner said she is hopeful that lessons have been learned from other countries and the Government will lead the UK to the best possible outcome.

See also:

She said: "As always a crisis brings out the best in so many people, but two back to back may stretch the best of intentions.

"I have witnessed stoic behaviour in so many who have had to clean, dry and sort out the devastation from flood water in their homes or businesses.

"They have had to throw their flood-ruined belongings into skips and face the reality of increased insurance at best or no insurance at all.

Advertising

"The country has certainly not had time to recover or sort out the mayhem these floods have caused before coronavirus threatens to change our lives again.

"I am hopeful that we will have learned lessons from Italy and Spain who have suffered so badly and our Government will lead us to the best possible outcome.

"In the meantime the stoic behaviour in Shropshire continues and I have had messages from people offering help to those in need during this next crisis.

"The caring side of human nature still rules but it makes me feel humbled to know of its existence."