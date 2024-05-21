Engineering company makes Shrewsbury move and reveals apprentice target

RAW Engineering Ltd has completed the letting of Suite 1, Unit 11, Henry Close, the company’s first office.

Tim Rawlings, director of RAW Engineering Ltd, said: “We are branching out, so we need an office.

"We’ve grown out of working from home, so this first office is a place where we can base ourselves as a central point where we can all work collaboratively together.

“As it’s an engineering company, I’m looking to take on a couple of apprentices in the next year or two, so we also need a place for them to be based.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The office suite occupies an excellent location within one of Shrewsbury's principle commercial areas close to both the A49 and A5.

“It was identified by RAW Engineering Ltd as being ideal for their requirements and we wish them continued success in their new premises."

Offering well-appointed accommodation, the suite, which forms part of an end of terrace commercial building at Henry Close, provides cellular office accommodation, with separate kitchenette, shower and WC facilities.

RAW Engineering Ltd specialise in factory automation, working with customers across the UK.