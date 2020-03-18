'Don't panic': Health bosses message to patients after seven-fold increase in calls to Shropshire's repeat prescription hotline

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group’s Prescription Ordering Direct service, which allows patients to reorder medicines, has been overwhelmed with calls.

On Monday, it received more than 15,000 calls – compared to the usual number of just over 2,000.

Community pharmacies are also under a lot of pressure, health commissioners say.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire Council, has asked people not to panic, saying there is no medicine shortage.

"There's no need to order prescriptions earlier than usual," she said.

"There's no need to order additionally, no need to order in advance or stockpile.

"Those medicines are there. It's just that volume of calls at the moment."

A message posted on Shropshire CCG's website says: "The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG’s Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service has been experiencing a huge increase in demand.

"For example, on Monday the Telford and Wrekin POD service received more than 15,000 calls compared to the usual number of just over 2,000.

"We would like to remind people that there is absolutely no need to order prescriptions earlier than usual, or order more than needed and stockpile.

"Patients should continue to order their prescriptions as normal, when they are due.

"We’re also seeing a knock-on effect at our local community pharmacies who are also under a lot of pressure.

"We would like to thank all our patients for their cooperation during this time."