Council chief executive self isolates

Powys County Council's chief executive, Dr Caroline Turner, took the precautionary measure on Monday after she started feeling unwell at work.

Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris, said; “I can confirm Dr Turner is in self-isolation as a precaution.

“She will be working from home during the isolation period and remains in contact with cabinet members and colleagues.”

A spokesman for the authority said that all councillors had been informed of the development.

This week PCC have three meetings scheduled an to date, two will be taking place remotely.

The Democratic Services committee scheduled for today and Finance Panel for Friday morning are expected to go ahead with councillors using Microsoft Teams to link up.

Press and members of the public can still watch the discussions using the software.

Tomorrow's planning meeting is still scheduled to go ahead as normal, although it is understood that some councillors have asked it to be postponed.

But a meeting of the Public Service Board which includes representatives from Powys Teaching Healthboard, Police, Fire Service, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) One Voice Wales and the voluntary sector, set for tomorrow afternoon has been cancelled.