Powys councillor self-isolating over coronavirus

Conservative councillor Claire Mills, who represents the Llanyre ward, took to social media to inform her constituents.

She said: “I have had the following symptoms for the past few days: dry cough, temperature, fatigue and aches.

“The advice I was given is not to contact my GP, not to be tested, but simply to self isolate to be on the safe side.

“My concerns are obviously that we cannot rely on the official figures on the amount of cases in the area.

“Because of lack of detail on numbers of infected people and lack of every suspected case being tested, many potentially infected people are carrying on as normal because there are no confirmed cases in their area.

“I urge you all that if you have the symptoms to please follow direction and stay at home.

“If you are in the higher risk group, and well, try to stay in and avoid contact with outsiders as much as possible; there are people who will shop for you.”

Councillor Mills said she had been in lockdown with her partner and stepson since Friday, having first experienced symptoms in the middle of last week.

"I thought it was the stress of work," she said.

“On Thursday I had a temperature and started coughing at night.

“I phoned 111 for advice and we have been on lock-down since Friday, there are three of us and the dogs.

“It is different to normal colds, you don’t have a runny nose or sneezing, it’s the coughing and aches and pains. It’s not nice.”

Councillor Mills felt she felt “lucky” being affected while in good health generally, but many are not so.

Councillor Mills said: “I have a 71-year-old father who has heart problems and I’ve told him to stay away.

“I don’t think we’re getting enough information from either the Welsh or UK Government and not enough testing is being done.”

Councillor Mills also thanked her neighbours who had bought and left dog food for her.