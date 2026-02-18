The Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust has submitted a planning application for Units 4 and 5 of the Heart of Wales Business Park in Llandrindod Wells.

It is for a change of use of the units from Class B1 light industrial, B2 general industrial and B8 storage and distribution to extending the classes for unique or Sui Generis use for the purpose of a proposed Ambulance Station retaining the existing uses.

The 2875 square metre site would require no new buildings or accesses and it would be close to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Llandrindod Wells station and Dyfed Powys Police’s Llandrindod Wells station, with access directly onto the main A483.

Richard Davies, Assistant Director of Capital and Estates at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “We can confirm that a planning application has been submitted in relation to the Heart of Wales Business Park as part of an exploratory process to assess whether the site could be suitable as an ambulance station in the future.

“At this early stage, the application is intended to establish whether the necessary planning considerations, like change of use, could be supported by the local authority.

“We will continue to work with Powys County Council as part of this early-stage process.”

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the plan at their meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor Steve Sims said: “I have no objection, if it is going to provide us with a better service I am all for it.

“The Sui Generis use means that the units will also keep their original classes so the buildings could go back to being used for those purposes again without having to go back through the planning process.”

The council recommended approval of the plan

Powys County Council will consider the application by March 25