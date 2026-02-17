Fresh aerial footage showcases the progress of Shrewsbury hospital's multi-million-pound redevelopment

It's been 18 months since work began on the construction of a new, huge, four-storey building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

When finished, the new block will bring together maternity and women’s services, as well as children’s care and critical care units.

As well as creating a 27,000 square metre expansion, the project also includes a full redesign of the current emergency department and a major upgrade to the hospital's front entrance.

Fresh aerial images of the new building at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The changes will ultimately make Shrewsbury the county’s main centre for emergency treatment, while the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will concentrate on planned care.

In NHS terms, planned care refers to treatment arranged ahead of time - everything from elective surgeries, outpatient appointments and diagnostic tests.

All of that is still some way off, with the new building expected to start welcoming patients towards the end of 2028.

In December, the team behind the development celebrated a significant construction milestone with the topping-out of the new four-storey building.

More recently, groundworks have begun to prepare for the relocation of a two‑storey modular building currently positioned at the front of the emergency department. In the spring, it will be moved to the north of the site so refurbishment and remodelling of the emergency department can continue.

As the project moves into its next phase, internal works will focus on fitting out clinical spaces, installing advanced medical equipment, and completing the landscaping around the new entrance.