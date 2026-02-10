More teenagers being treated for drugs and alcohol issues in Shropshire

An investigation by the BBC Shared Data Unit shows that the number of under-18s who were in treatment in the Shropshire Council area in 2024/25 was 115, compared to 90 the previous year.

Nearly three quarters (85) of those were male and 70 per cent (80) were aged 15 and under.

Most were treated for issues with cannabis (85), with alcohol (75) also featuring highly. People were also being treated for ketamine (20), cocaine (10), ecstasy (15), solvents (15) and opiates (10).

A total of two pupils were excluded from school during 2024/25 for drug and alcohol misuse, with 73 suspensions issued.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Whilst treatment numbers have increased, an increase in service does not necessarily mean a growing issue.

“Through partnership and joint working programmes that focus on raising awareness of substance use services across our communities, it could mean a more responsive and accessible offer by the wider system for young people.

“If parents, guardians or others with a role supporting young people in Shropshire are concerned about alcohol or other substance use, the commissioned provider, Shropshire Recovery Partnership delivered by WithYou, provides advice and support for children and young people.”

Meanwhile, in Telford and Wrekin, the number of teenagers receiving drug treatment during 2024/25 was 40 – an increase of 10.

Like in Shropshire, most (25) were male, with 10 aged 15 and under. The majority of treatments were for cannabis misuse (30), followed by alcohol (25), cocaine (five), and ecstasy (five).

There were a total of 25 school suspensions imposed in Telford and Wrekin for drug and alcohol misuse during 2024/25, but no exclusions.

Helen Onions, director of public health at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council has increased investment in outreach and educational work, as well as strengthened partnership working with the Youth Justice Service and local NHS services over the last two years, resulting in increased referrals.

“This does not necessarily indicate an increase in the incidence of problematic alcohol and drug use among young people in the area.

“As a result of this expanded support offer, the number of young people receiving specialist treatment has increased from 29 in March 2022 to 57 in November 2025.

“In addition, the council funds a specialist young people’s recovery organisation to work with young people already using substances, helping to prevent escalation into more serious and harmful use requiring specialist treatment.”

More information can be found here.