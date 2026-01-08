Shrewsbury doctor failed to comply with investigation after concerns were raised about his performance

Dr Joseph Rugemintwaza – who qualified as a doctor from the National University of Rwanda in 2002 – was working at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at the time concerns were raised.

On January 27, 2025, Dr John Jones, responsible officer at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), referred the matter to the General Medical Council (GMC) after a clinical performance assessment was carried out on June 23, 2023.

It found that performance was poor in the following areas of Dr Rugemintwaza’s practise:

assessment of patient’s condition

clinical management

use of resources

infection control

maintaining professional performance.

The GMC first contacted Dr Rugemintwaza on March 3 via email. After the doctor confirmed his contact details, the GMC representative called him the following day to confirm that the necessary documentation would be emailed.

This included a letter from the assistant registrar and a Work Details Form that had to be completed and returned by March 12.

Dr Rugemintwaza confirmed receipt of the documents on March 6, but expressed confusion regarding the date the Work Details Form needed to be returned by, and the date of an upcoming Interim Orders Tribunal hearing. The dates were clarified by the GMC.

A reminder was sent on March 13 after Dr Rugemintwaza failed to complete the form, with the deadline extended by a week.

Further correspondence between the GMC and Dr Rugemintwaza ensued over the next three months. After being told by the doctor that he would complete the forms “the next day” after responding on June 6, the GMC representative asked that they be received no later than September 9.

However, after Dr Rugemintwaza failed to communicate with them any further, the GMC escalated the matter and a referal was made to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) for non-compliance.

The tribunal considered the matter on Tuesday this week (January 7).

Dr Rugemintwaza gave oral evidence, but did not provide a witness statement or any documentary evidence.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: SaTH

Prior to giving evidence, he implied that he wanted to adjourn the hearing to explore instructing a legal representative. However, the tribunal felt he had ample time prior to the hearing to do so and was asked if he had legal representation or wanted to obtain it. Therefore, the hearing continued.

Dr Rugemintwaza told the tribunal he only became aware during the hearing that a performance assessment could be carried out while he was employed.

He stated there had been a misunderstanding and he did not understand why he was being asked to fill in the forms.

He also accused the GMC of “not being neutral” and said that if he filled in the forms, the information could be used “in some way to punish him”. Dr Rugemintwaza also explained he had discussed the GMC with colleagues and their anecdotes had made him afraid of submitting the documents. He also felt that if he filled in the forms his situation would be made worse because he might have been deemed incompetent.

Representing the GMC, Colette Renton said it was a matter of fact that Dr Rugemintwaza had not undertaken the assessment or completed the required forms. Therefore, the issue was whether he had a good enough reason for non-compliance.

She set out examples from the GMC’s guidance as examples of possible reasons, but submitted that none applied.

The GMC had made significant efforts to communicate with Dr Rugemintwaza by email and phone, said Ms Renton, and he had been provided with ample opportunity to comply.

She added that it was reasonable for him to comply even though he was not working, and there was no evidence of any health issues that prevented compliance.

Ms Renton further submitted that non-compliance created a risk to public protection, because the concerns related to Dr Rugemintwaza’s peformance.

The tribunal, having regard to numerous emails before it that the GMC submitted, was not persuaded by Dr Rugemintwaza’s explanation that he did not understand the form or how to complete it.

Members were also not convinced that “having a fear of the GMC” or believing its function “was to punish him” were not valid reasons for Dr Rugemintwaza not to comply with the direction.

There will be a further hearing to consider the next stage of the tribunal process.