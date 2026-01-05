Albrighton GP practice handed 'good' CQC rating

Albrighton Medical Practice has been rated ‘good’ following an assessment by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors from the health watchdog visited the GP practice in August and September this year, and assessed the centre across five key areas - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC found that the facilities and equipment at the practice were kept clean, well maintained and suitable for patients’ needs, and that there were enough staff with the right skills, qualifications and experience.

Albrighton Medical Practice. Photo: Google

The practice was also praised for being caring, with patients treated with kindness, compassion and respect. Inspectors found that staff protected people’s privacy and dignity, supported individual preferences and promoted choice in care and treatment. The service was also said to support staff wellbeing.