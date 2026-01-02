Shropshire birth numbers decline while caesarean deliveries climb, NHS data reveals
The number of babies delivered at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has fallen by more than a tenth over the last decade, new figures show.
The latest maternity data from NHS England shows there were around 3,840 babies delivered in hospital under the care of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) in the year to March.
The figure represents a 14 per cent fall from 4,491 over the last decade.