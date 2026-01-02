Shropshire Star
Shropshire birth numbers decline while caesarean deliveries climb, NHS data reveals

The number of babies delivered at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has fallen by more than a tenth over the last decade, new figures show.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
The latest maternity data from NHS England shows there were around 3,840 babies delivered in hospital under the care of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) in the year to March.

The figure represents a 14 per cent fall from 4,491 over the last decade.

SaTH have launched a PEP. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Shropshire birth numbers are down by 14 per cent over the last decade, new NHS figures show