Shropshire hospital honours doctor who 'looks after patients as though they were his own family'

Dr Shu Ho, a consultant physician at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, has received the final RJAH Stars Award of this year.

Dr Shu Ho was presented with the December award after being nominated by Dr Danielle Hilton, in recognition of the positive and lasting impact he has on both patients and staff.

The RJAH Stars Award is a monthly accolade celebrating individuals or teams at the hospital who go above and beyond in demonstrating excellence in patient care.

Dr Ho said: "It is such an honour to receive this nomination and award. I feel very lucky to work in such a lovely medical and rehabilitation unit and hospital of excellence. I want to thank all my colleagues for making this hospital so special."

Dr Hilton added: "It is rare to work with a consultant as experienced as Dr Ho who remains as invigorated by his work and teaching others as he is. He fosters a workplace which strives for excellence whilst empowering us to work independently under his supervision. His positive attitude and always putting the patient first is exemplary.

"He runs teaching for us every week and takes the time to know each of us individually and engage with us on ward rounds. He speaks to all staff members as equals and looks after patients as though they were his own family.

"Dr Ho has a reputation for excellence, and it is a pleasure to work with him. His energy creates a culture of continuous improvement and re-invigorates your desire to be better, as he himself is keen to remind us of his own lifelong learning in medicine. I hope he knows how respected he is by both patients and colleagues."

Dr Ho was presented with his award by RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan.

She said: "Dr Ho embodies the values we have at RJAH - his leadership, dedication and commitment to patient-centred care and staff development sets a powerful example for those around him.

"It’s a pleasure to present him with the final RJAH Stars Award for 2025."