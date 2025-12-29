Norovirus: latest signs and symptoms to watch out for as cases rise just after Christmas

Latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the highest rates of cases are in children and those aged over 65.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread easily through close contact. Also known as the “winter vomiting” bug, it can have serious complications for young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Members of the public are being urged to look out for the latest signs and symptoms and to protect themselves from catching the virus or spreading it to others.

Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Norovirus has increased recently but remains within expected levels. With the festive season upon us, it’s important to remember the simple steps we can take to prevent the spread of norovirus.

“At the moment, the highest rate of cases is in children and people aged over 65. If your child has any symptoms, keep them off school or nursery until 48 hours after their symptoms stop.

“If you’re unwell, don’t visit hospitals and care homes to prevent spreading the infection to older and vulnerable people and don’t go to work or prepare food for others until 48 hours after your symptoms end.”

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the “winter vomiting” bug, is a stomach bug that is highly contagious and can easily spread through close contact.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus symptoms are unpleasant, but can often be treated at home. Symptoms can develop quickly, with the virus having an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours.

Early signs include vomiting and diarrhoea, followed by a high temperature, headache and general aches and pains.

Symptoms usually last for two to three days. If you are unwell, you should stay off school or work until you have not vomited or had diarrhoea for at least two days to prevent spreading the virus.

How to avoid catching norovirus?

If someone in your household catches norovirus, it can be hard to avoid as it is highly contagious and spreads easily.

You can catch norovirus through close contact with someone who is infected, touching surfaces or objects that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth or by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone who has norovirus.

The best way to protect yourself from catching norovirus is to regularly wash your hands with soap and warm water, as hand sanitiser is not effective.

If someone in your home has norovirus and you are cleaning up after them, you should handle any contaminated items with disposable gloves, clean contaminated surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants and wash all contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

Cases of norovirus have been on the rise after Christmas. You can find out more information about the signs and symptoms at NHS.UK.