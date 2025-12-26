Severn Hospice is saying goodbye to director of care Becky Richardson, who is stepping down after more than a decade with the charity and almost 40 years in nursing.

Becky joined Severn Hospice in 2014 as matron for community services before being appointed director of care in 2017. Prior to moving into hospice care, she spent 25 years as an NHS district nurse supporting communities across northwest Shropshire.

In her senior role, Becky has been integral in maintaining the reputation of the hospice and serving as its accountable officer.

“Severn Hospice is only in the position it is because of the people who work here,” said Becky. “I couldn’t have done this job for as long as I have without the team around me. Without them it just wouldn’t have been possible. Teamwork is a necessity, and I am so thankful to those people who had faith in me and my abilities.

“I have always given 100 per cent and I know that our current matron Clare Gregory, who is going to be taking on this role, will be brilliant and will be able to guide the hospice through its next chapter.”

Reflecting on her leadership journey, Becky admits she was initially anxious about the step up from matron.

“When I became the director of care, I had to create new relationships with the board of trustees and the other senior team.

“It was a very steep learning curve for me, but I was supported by everyone. They had faith in me and that I was an expert in care – I’ve not been afraid to use my voice if it’s for the benefit of the hospice!”

Keeping the hospice open through 'horrendous' Covid pandemic

One of the most challenging periods during Becky’s tenure was navigating the Covid-19 pandemic.

While other hospices closed their doors and stopped admissions, Becky was determined that Severn Hospice would remain at the heart of the community.

“At first it was horrendous,” she recalls. “I remember thinking ‘How can I protect everybody? What do I do?’ But we got through it. We did everything we could to keep our doors open. And we did and that was because of the people who work here. I’m so proud to work alongside them.”

As Becky prepares to hand over the reins to Clare Gregory, she leaves behind a legacy of compassionate care, strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to keeping Severn Hospice at the heart of the Shropshire community.

“When you think about it, Severn Hospice is a very hard place to be, but it is also a very special place to work. The least we can do is to look after each other so that everyone feels strong enough to do their jobs. It doesn’t take much to say ‘Hi, how are you?’ and it can make all the difference. I hope that I have made a difference to everyone I have cared for and worked with during my career.”

Becky is now looking forward to being with her family, decorating her home, and spending time in her garden.

“I’ve not had time for that sort of thing,” she said. “Call it 'life laundry', and once I have done that, I’ll see what the future holds.”

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice’s CEO, said: “I am so proud of everything Becky has achieved during her career but more than that, I am proud to call her my friend.

“She has been an amazing director of care and has helped guide us through some very tough times. She represents everything Severn Hospice stands for – care, compassion and dignity – and she will be very much missed.”