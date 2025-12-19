The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has made the plea in the hope of freeing up bed space for patients needing urgent emergency care.

The trust says that throughout the year, hospitals often care for patients who are clinically ready to be discharged.

While they wait to leave, other people may have to wait longer for an emergency admission or a hospital bed.

The trust also says that evidence shows patients recover better - physically and mentally - when they leave hospital as soon as it is safe to do so.

Prompt discharge helps reduce risks associated with longer stays, including loss of independence, mobility, and wellbeing.

Lisa Walker, quality matron, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:“Being at home with loved ones is the best gift for patients at Christmas. It supports recovery, comfort, and wellbeing. With the festive period bringing extra pressure to hospitals, we are very grateful for the help families give to ensure patients can get home safely and quickly.”

Dr Rachel Gallyot, chief medical officer for the Integrated Care Board Cluster for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, added: “Let’s get home for Christmas. The sooner you leave hospital, the sooner your recovery and recuperation will begin. You will only leave hospital when you are medically well enough, and your care team will talk to you and your family regularly about your discharge and how best to prepare for it.

“Christmas is a special time, and timely discharge is vital to help our hospitals cope with increased demand. If your family member is ready to go home, your support can make all the difference not just for them, but for the next patient waiting for urgent care.”

For more information visit https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/hospital-discharge/.