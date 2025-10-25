'There is urgency for action' - Government urged to address 'unequal access' to cancer diagnosis and treatment in areas of UK - including Shropshire

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson said only 68.5 per cent of cancer patients in his constituency were treated within 62 days - below the national operational standard of 85 per cent.

He added that the prevalence of cancer diagnosis in South Shropshire now stands at 6.4 per cent, above both the national and regional average.

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mr Anderson has renewed his call for a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund - a dedicated travel fund for children and young people with who face long journeys for treatment. He said patients from his constituency must travel 45 miles to access specialist treatment in Birmingham, often facing journeys lasting more than an hour.

The South Shropshire MP has also called for the creation of additional Community Diagnostic Hubs (CDCs) in rural areas parts of Shropshire to improve

Stuart Anderson said: "I am inspired by how many people have organised events, fundraised, and thrown a spotlight on the urgency for action on this issue. Sadly, the prevalence of cancer diagnosis in South Shropshire stands at above both the national and regional average.

Stuart Anderson MP has called for the Government to address what he described as "unequal access" to cancer diagnosis and treatment

"At the same time, only 68.5 per cent of local cancer patients were treated within 62 days compared to the operational standard of 85 per cent. As part of my campaign, I have called for more Community Diagnostic Centres in rural areas and a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund, after it emerged that local patients must travel 45 miles to access treatment in Birmingham.

"I am committed to enhancing public services across South Shropshire, including our community hospitals. Having recently welcomed the news that Shropshire will become home to one of the first neighbourhood health services, I am campaigning to ensure that our community hospitals are at the heart of plans to make this a reality."

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, residents were encouraged to wear pink on Friday, October 24.

In August, Mr Anderson visited Cancer Research UK’s Bridgnorth shop to thank staff and volunteers for their "inspiring work." Across the UK, the charity's volunteers have collectively donated 2.5 million hours of their time.