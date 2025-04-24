Shropshire MP backs calls for dedicated fund to cover travel costs for young cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has backed calls by the Young Lives Vs Cancer charity for a dedicated travel fund for children and young people with cancer.

Mr Anderson said patients from his constituency must travel 45 miles to access specialist treatment in Birmingham - resulting in journeys exceeding an hour.

He said this is more than the national average and has raised the issue with the Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Ashley Dalton MP.

The MP said young patients must travel 350 miles a month to access their treatment. Young Lives vs Cancer’s 'Running on Empty' report that was published in May 2023 stated that young people and families spend an average of £250 extra a month to travel to and from hospital.

It added that 71 per cent struggle to afford the costs of travelling to hospital and that one in 10 missed or delayed their treatment because they couldn’t afford to get there.

Mr Anderson says existing schemes "do not provide sufficient support due to strict eligibility criteria relating to income levels and not being an inpatient on consecutive nights".

The MP has called for a new, non-means-tested scheme to be introduced.

He is supporting Young Lives vs Cancer's call for a scheme that would be available to patients from the point of diagnosis and last throughout the duration of treatment, fully covering travel costs.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "Being diagnosed with cancer at any age is devastating, particularly during childhood. We must do all that we can to ensure young patients can access the support and treatment they need – including by assisting with the substantial travel costs.

"Rural areas face a unique situation, given many people live so far away from treatment centres. Young people diagnosed with cancer travel twice as far and spend twice as much on travel as adults. In South Shropshire, they must travel 45 miles to access specialist treatment in Birmingham. That is why I am supporting calls made by Young Lives Vs Cancer for a dedicated Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund.

"I have taken this up with Ashley Dalton MP, the Minister for Public Health and Prevention, who I hope will accept this important request as part of the National Cancer Plan."