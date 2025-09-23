'Dedicated staff and supportive approach': Oswestry GP practice rated 'good' after CQC inspection

Cambrian Surgery on Thomas Savin Road in Oswestry has been rated 'good' by the CQC following its first inspection since 2016.

The recently published report follows an inspection at the practice that took place in May and June this year.

During the assessment period, inspectors reported patients were "treated with kindness and compassion" and "were involved in decisions about their care".

The practice also scored positively in the National GP Patient Survey, regarding access to treatment and care.

Cambrian Surgery in Oswestry has been rated 'good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

A total of 64 per cent of respondents found it easy to contact the GP practice using their website - a higher proportion than the national average of 51 per cent.

A higher proportion of patients than average also reported they found it easy to contact the practice using the NHS App.

The survey found that 51 per cent of respondents found it was easy to get through to the practice by phone, in comparison to the national average of 53 per cent.

However, only 28 per cent of patients reported they usually get to see or speak to their preferred healthcare professional when they would like to, well below the national average of 40 per cent.

The report notes that patients raised concerns about access to appointments, "particularly via phone, with reports of busy lines, disconnections, and difficulty booking at peak times".

But many patients told inspectors the telephone consultation system worked well for some, with "timely callbacks and efficient face-to-face arrangements".

The report concluded: "Overall, the practice was appreciated by many for its dedicated staff and supportive approach, but would benefit from improving appointment access, communication consistency, and care for more complex or vulnerable patients."

The full report is available to view online on the CQC website.