'I only got in face-to-face because I broke down': Patients tell of struggle to see doctors

Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin commissioned the research after receiving multiple negative stories about access to GP surgeries in the region.

The survey received more than 9,200 responses about GP Access with many people in the county voicing their frustration with getting appointments.

In their report, published today (Monday) Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin found that the biggest hurdle people had with GP services was getting through on the phone.

Only a quarter of people surveyed were able to get through to their GP surgery at the first attempt, with many having to try repeatedly to speak to a receptionist, some spending all day on the phone to get through to receptionists..

The report said: “Many people express frustration when it comes to their experiences of trying to access primary care … The results point to the majority of people spending considerable amounts of time to get through.”

One patient told the report authors: “It’s madness getting through on the phone. You start calling at 8:30am and select the option to hear that the queue is full, so hang up and just keep continuously trying until eventually you get in the queue. Guaranteed that by the time you get to speak to a receptionist all appointments have gone.”

Another added: “Tried calling at 8.30am (opening time) they were at full capacity so tried numerous time throughout the day still at full capacity. Finally got through at 5.30pm on hold for 20mins before spoke to receptionist regarding an appointment for my four-month old daughter, was told to call back the following day to try and book an appointment then. Disgraceful.”

The report also found that more people were reporting having been offered more telephone appointments than face to face appointments, with 66 per cent of those surveyed saying they had a phone appointment in the last 12 months.

However, Simon Fogell, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin said the report was not just about people's negative experiences.

“Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin wanted to give every person the opportunity to have their voice heard regarding their experiences of accessing their GP," he said. "People certainly did that with hundreds of responses coming in weekly. Many people have expressed frustration when it comes to their experiences of trying to access primary care.

“For many people, their views are informed by what they consider to be poor experiences. There is a danger that given the high levels of dissatisfaction that this report could have become an angry response focusing on negativity. We have tried to present a balanced view based on everyone’s views including experiences which are positive.

“Reassuringly once people have actually got to the appointment their experience becomes more positive in the support, care and treatment they receive from primary care team members of different roles. Although for some this is not always the case.

“Our report will be considered by the Telford and Wrekin Health and Wellbeing Board in the coming weeks, to which we have a mandatory seat on. We will be working with all partners that make up the local integrated health and care system to seek a system response and solutions to enhance peoples experiences of accessing their GPs.

“In our GP Access report we have committed to working with each GP surgery, as well as the wider system, once we have published individual surgery reports. We do not wish to simply publish this report and sensationalise peoples negative experience but turn this whole in-depth piece of work in a positive force for change and improvement and we commit to that.”

Sherrel Fikeis, Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin Independent Strategic Advisory Board Chair added: “The people of Telford and Wrekin have very clearly spoken with more than 9,000 people sharing their views with Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin.”

“Many people have expressed their frustration when it comes to their experiences of trying to access primary care, be that in its simplest form of trying to visit their surgery and speak to the reception team, but being denied this and told to phone instead, through to people trying to use online services and commenting why bother as there are never any appointments there, or the effort to actually get through to surgery by phone.

“The Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin Team have created a balanced report representing peoples views as they have told us, their truths. Our overwhelming focus has been on seeing how the system can learn from the thousands of peoples own truths ways in which the access could be improved and this will be our future focus.”

The full report is available at: healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk/news-and-reports