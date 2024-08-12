£13m swimming centre 'pleasing' for Whitchurch councillor, who hails measures to help disabled

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council dignitaries were at a topping out ceremony to celebrate the project, and Whitchurch North councillor Peggy Mullock was pleased with what she saw.

"I am pleased that the plans for Whitchurch’s new swimming and fitness centre have taken account of the needs of those people who have mobility problems and disabilities," she said.

"Easy access steps, a Pool-Pod to enable access by wheelchair users, as well as a lift to first floor gyms and studios. The new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre will really be a facility for all members of the community whatever their ability."

Councillors received a glimpse of the facility at the topping out ceremony

It was originally expected to open in the summer next year, but contractors Pellikaan Construction Ltd are ahead of schedule and the revised completion date is now Easter 2025.

The new facility will offer a six-lane 25m pool, accessible changing rooms, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms, and a café with 20 covers.

Once open, it will come under the management of the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Serco, who currently operate Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton Leisure Centre and Oswestry Leisure Centre, on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Besides offering services to the community, it is hoped the advanced centre will attract visitors from nearby regions, boosting economic growth and creating new opportunities for local businesses. Additionally, five local primary schools will also benefit from the facility.