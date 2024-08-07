Health trust responds to minor injury unit closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Tenbury Minor Injury Unit in Burford is sited in Shropshire but run by the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust.

On Monday and Tuesday it was closed "due to staff shortages" as all other units in Worcestershire remained open as normal.

A spokesperson for the trust recognised the concern that the recent temporary closures has caused to the local community. And they add that they have been taking staff from Tenbury to fill gaps in busier units.

"We recognise the concern that recent temporary closures of Tenbury Minor Injury Unit (MIU) has caused to the local community," said the spokesperson.

"Closures are a result of several factors, including staff absence, in the context of ongoing staffing challenges at other minor injury units in Worcestershire.

"We acknowledge the closures are disappointing to residents in Tenbury and want to reassure the community that we are exploring a range of options to address staffing challenges and reduce the need for closures."

They add that staffing across many services remains a significant challenge for the trust and the NHS more broadly.

And its decision making process involves helping the greatest number of patients.

"It’s important we take steps to ensure the greatest number of patients can access safe advice and treatment when they need it," said the spokesperson.

"Unfortunately, this means we occasionally have to close Tenbury, our quietest minor injury unit, to relocate staff elsewhere in the county.

"Tenbury MIU sees an average of 2-3 patients a day, whereas our units elsewhere in Worcestershire typically see around 31 patients each day.

"We encourage anyone in need of urgent treatment for a minor injury to contact NHS 111 who will direct you to the most appropriate service for your need. This can be done online via 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111."