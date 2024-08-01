Powys MS calls for residents to speak out about proposed changes to health services in the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Powys Teaching Health Board has revealed plans to cut opening hours at the Minor Injury Units in Brecon and Llandrindod Wells, as well as reducing community hospital inpatient services across the region.

The temporary changes are due to take place from September 2024.

The site at Brecon currently operates a 24 hours a day service, but this is set to reduce and see opening hours of 8am to 8pm - seven days a week - likewise to the Minor Injury Unit at Llandrindod that currently operates a 7am to midnight service.

No proposed changes have been made for services at Welshpool or Ystradgynlais. Welshpool's Minot Injury Unit opens seven days a week from 8am to 8pm while Ystradgynlais' service opens from 8.30am to 4pm between Monday and Friday.

Joyce Watson MS has urged residents to voice their opinions, saying: "These changes would have serious impacts on people across mid Wales, particularly those without access to their own transport.

"I am disappointed that this consultation is running across August, when many people are away or busy with childcare. I am also unclear on how long these 'temporary' measures would last.

"I am seeking further details of the proposed changes, and Cllr Matthew Dorrance is updating me on his meetings with the CEO and other senior officers.

"I would urge all affected to give their views before 25 August 2024 on https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/temporary."