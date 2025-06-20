Find out how Shropshire and Mid Wales MPs voted as historic assisted dying bill clears Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A majority of MPs backed the bill, which would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.

Despite warnings from opponents around the safety of a bill they argued has been rushed through, the proposed legislation took another step in the parliamentary process.

MPs voted 314 to 291 (a majority of 23) to approve Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at the third reading.

The ballot was a free vote, meaning MPs were permitted to vote with their conscience and not along party lines.

Dignity in Dying campaigners in support of the assisted dying Bill celebrate in Westminster, central London, after the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was passed in the House of Commons. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

A number of Shropshire MPs backed the vote.

See how your MP voted on the issue:

Helen Morgan, Liberal democrat MP for North Shropshire voted for the bill, as did Julia Buckley, the Labour MP for Shrewsbury.

Labour's Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, also voted for the bill.

However, a number of Shropshire MPs voted no on Friday.

South Shropshire Conservative MP Stuart Anderson voted against the bill, as did fellow Conservative Mark Pritchard, MP for the Wrekin.

Mr Pritchard had previously voiced his fears over the vote, calling it an "irreversible medical red line for doctors and for nurses" when the bill had a previous reading in November.

In Mid Wales, Liberal Democrat David Chadwick, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, and Steve Witherden, Labour MP for Montgomery also voted for the bill.