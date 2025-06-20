Optical team sets sights on charity reading challenge

Members of staff from Specsavers at 10 Bull Ring are taking part in a read-a-thon for the British Dyslexia Association (BDA), with the group aiming to finish 50 books before the end of June. They are encouraging staff, customers and the local community to sponsor them to support this worthy cause.

"I was especially keen to raise awareness and funds for the BDA because I know firsthand how valuable their services are,’ says Ellie Farmer, clinical technician at Specsavers Ludlow. ‘I have dyslexia myself, so I have had to work hard to overcome challenges and progress in my career. It means a lot that my colleagues wanted to get involved with the read-a-thon to show their support for other people with dyslexia."

Team at Specsavers Ludlow

"We have a few bookworms among the team, so we’re looking forward to getting stuck into some stories in aid of an amazing charity!" says Sophie Wragg, store director at Specsavers Ludlow. "As well as supporting a charity that’s close to Ellie’s heart, we also know that the correct prescription and coloured lenses have the potential to make a big difference to children who struggle with reading and writing due to dyslexia, so it’s a brilliant cause to get behind."

"If you are able to contribute, any donations little or large will go a long way in encouraging us to help raise money."

The British Dyslexia Association (BDA) is the voice of dyslexic people. They aim to influence government and other institutions to promote a dyslexia friendly society that enables dyslexic people of all ages to reach their full potential. To find out more, visit their website here: bdadyslexia.org.uk/.