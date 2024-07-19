Ranked: The best and worst GP surgeries in Shropshire based on patients' experiences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A total of 699,790 people filled in a questionnaire that was sent by NHS England and Ipsos. They were asked a variety of questions ranging from their overall experience of their GP practice to how easy it was to contact someone on the phone.

In Shropshire, Brown Clee Medical Centre in Ditton Priors, Bridgnorth, came out on top with the vast majority of patients (98.8 per cent) saying they had a good overall experience.

The practice – which was 18th best in the whole of England – also scored 100 per cent for the ease of contact and app respectively.