County's new medical officer confirmed

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin's Integrated Care Board said that the post would be taken up by Dr Lorna Clarson from September onwards.

An announcement from the organisation said Dr Clarson would bring "extensive experience and passion for clinical leadership and population health management" to the organisation when she joins the board.

Dr Clarson is currently a practicing GP in North Staffordshire and serves as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Clinical Director for the Improving Population Health Portfolio on the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board.

In addition to her clinical roles, Dr Clarson is a Senior Lecturer in General Practice Research at Keele University, with numerous publications on cardiovascular disease, frailty, and musculoskeletal conditions.

Previously she was a Clinical Chair of Stoke-on-Trent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Clinical Director for Partnerships & Engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr Lorna Clarson to our team,” said Simon Whitehouse, Chief Executive for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. “Lorna’s extensive experience in clinical practice, research and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our services and focus on population health management. Her dedication to improving health outcomes and addressing health inequalities aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Dr Clarson expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, saying: “I am delighted to be joining NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin as Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to working with the team to build on the existing successes. My goal is to enhance our clinical and professional leadership, and to drive forward our shared priorities in improving health and reducing inequalities across our communities."

The appointment follows the departure of Dr Nick White from the role of Chief Medical Officer.

During the interim period, Dr Ian Chan, GP and Medical Director at Teldoc, and Dr Mahadeva Ganesh, Medical Director at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, will serve as joint Interim Chief Medical Officers.