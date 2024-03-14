The NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) communications team won the 'Best Behaviour Change or Public Health Campaign Award' at the NHS Communicate Awards earlier this month.

The recognition came for the creation of the 'Think Which Service' campaign, described by judges as “a standout submission delivering brilliant cost savings to the NHS.”

The awards were hosted by NHS Confederation and NHS Providers in association with the Centre for Health Communications Research (CHCR), virtually on Thursday, March 7.

Judges described the NHS STW campaign as “going to the heart of how the NHS handles winter pressures, helping people get the right help, at the right time.”

They said it was successful in growing awareness of the wider range of NHS services available and changing behaviour by increasing the use of Minor Injury Units (MIUs), NHS 111 online and pharmacies and helping to keep A&E’s and GP surgeries free for those people who need them most.

A post-campaign evaluation showed the campaign had a positive impact, had changed behaviour, and reduced ambulance handover delays.

Edna Boampong, Director of Communications and Engagement at NHS STW, said: “I am very proud of the communications team who worked exceptionally hard to deliver this campaign. This award highlights our team's ability to take a targeted, insight-led approach to effectively communicate important messages and engage with our audience while making the most of limited resources.”

Gareth Robinson, Executive Director of Delivery and Transformation at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I am delighted that the ‘Think Which Service’ campaign has been recognised nationally. The powerful campaign evaluation clearly demonstrates how a strategic communications campaign can make a positive impact, relieve pressure on urgent and emergency services across our health system, and allow our services to operate more effectively for our patients.

“Well done to everyone involved.”