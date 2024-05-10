Pregnant women urged to get whooping cough vaccine to protect unborn babies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board issued the warning as babies who are too young to start their vaccinations are at greatest risk of the disease.

It comes after five babies are known to have died of whooping cough across the UK and cases of the disease have tripled compared to last year.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes.

It is sometimes referred to as the 100-day cough and leaves even adult sufferers often whooping for breath following extended bouts of coughing.

The disease spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems, especially in babies and young children.

Pregnant women are offered the vaccine between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Getting vaccinated while you're pregnant is highly effective in protecting a baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of life, health officials have said.

The immunity from the vaccine can be passed on to an unborn baby through the placenta and provide passive protection for until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at eight weeks old.

Vanessa Whatley, chief nursing officer for the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “One of the best ways to protect our children is by making sure they have all their vaccinations.

“Getting vaccinated while you’re pregnant is highly effective in protecting your baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of their life. I urge all pregnant women to get the whooping cough vaccine to protect their children from this easily spreadable bacterial infection.

“The immunity you get from the vaccine will pass to your baby through the placenta and provide protection for them until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at eight weeks old.

“Vaccination remains the very best protection for babies and children from becoming unwell with whooping cough. So, if you are pregnant and have not been vaccinated, or if your child hasn’t yet had the six-in-one combination vaccine, please come forward as soon as you can.

“It’s important that vaccines are given on time for the best protection, but if your child has missed a vaccine, it’s not too late – contact your GP to catch up. Please don’t delay it.”