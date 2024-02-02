Concerns voiced as Welshpool air ambulance base is recommended for closure

A final decision is due to be announced in March, but papers published this week indicate that despite six options remaining, the two that have been identified as the ‘strongest options’, would see the Welshpool's base close.

The crews from Welshpool and Caernarfon would then be redeployed from Rhuddlan in north Wales – despite other options showing as good or better medical outcomes.

The third and final consultation stage will run from February 1 until 29, before the final decision is made in March

Hundreds of Powys residents took part in public meetings and gave written and verbal feedback on where they wanted the future bases to be located, during the first two stages of the public engagement.

Six options were identified and they remain, but now Chief Ambulance Service Commissioner Stephen Harrhy’s team has highlighted the strongest options as being – option 3D, which would see the bases merged near the A55 at Rhuddlan and work two shifts – 8am until 8pm and from 2pm until 2pm – even though analysis showed it would only be the third best overall for improved medical outcomes.

The second on their list is option 4C which would be the same but with an added car shift based in Wrexham from 8pm until 8am.

An option that was put forward by Plaid Cymru, which received cross-party support from Montgomeryshire’s Conservative representatives Craig Williams MP and Russell George MS, would have seen the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases stay open and a vehicle added to serve northern Wales.

Analysis showed that this was the only plan that did not disadvantage any area of Wales and was shown to be the preferred option of the public. But it appears to have been overlooked.

Local politicians and community leaders are urging residents to make one last push to make their voices heard in the final public engagement during February.

More details of how people can respond to the final consultation phase are due to be made public soon.

The final decision will still be made by the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee (EASC) and it could take into account other options, but the recommendations now point to the Welshpool base closing after the current lease expires in 2026.

Politicians and community leaders have reacted with anger, disappointment, concern and have urged the public to continue fighting the potential closure.

Russell George MS said: “Papers that have become public this week, show us, that despite six options remaining, the two that have been identified as the strongest options, would see the Welshpool base close.

“Throughout this long and turbulent process, the public’s view has been overwhelmingly united towards preserving the current arrangements.

“We need a powerful show of support to keep the Welshpool base open, The final consultation will run between February 1 to 29. I will keep working with Craig Williams MP and other local campaigners.

“RetainingWelshpool and Caernarfon’s bases is the best option for a reliable air ambulance service to serve the people across Mid and North Wales.”

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Willaims said: “The papers that have now been published ahead of a meeting next week of the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee, contain concerning news for the campaign to keep the Welshpool's Air Ambulance base open for the long term.

‘It is clear to me that closing the Welshpool bases in favour of a single North Wales base would have a significant detrimental effect on the ability of the Wales Air Ambulance service to operate as effectively as it does now to large areas of Mid Wales.

I hope that residents make their voices heard and that decision makers listens to the thousands of residents across mid Wales that love and appreciate the Air Ambulance service.”

Councillor Jamie Jones, who has represented Llandrindod Wells Town Council at the air ambulance consultation meetings said: “This is not good. Central Mid Wales towns of Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, and Rhayader have the worst response time for the Air Ambulance for the whole of Wales.

“Not only will our Welshpool helicopter be based much further away and make these response time much worse. It also means the loss of the 4x4 vehicle that will move with the helicopter and staff that will be relocated to North Wales. This vehicle equated to 28 per cent of the call outs.

“With the decline of NHS dentistry, funding for the doctors surgeries, hospital services and now the Air Ambulance as well, this is not good for our area.

“It is a tragic that the Welsh Government are wasting money on 20mph zones and wide pavements and not essential services.”