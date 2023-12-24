Pharmacy opening times in Shropshire over Christmas and the bank holidays

Getting sick on Christmas isn't on any of our lists to Santa but unfortunately our immune systems have no festive spirit.

But you don't need to let a migraine, stomach bug or winter sniffles ruin the celebrations.

Luckily there are dozens of pharmacies that will there for you over the Christmas period.

Here are the pharmacy opening times for Shropshire for the bank holidays on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

Day Lewis Pharmacy, The Former Ticket Office, The Cross, Gobowen, is open from 11am to 12pm

Rowlands Pharmacy, 11 High Street, Whitchurch, is open from 11am to 12pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 116 - 119 Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, is open from 11am to 12pm

Conway Pharmacy, 238 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, is open from 12pm to 2pm

Lunts Pharmacies, 1 - 3 Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, is open from 2pm to 4pm

Peak Pharmacy, 49 Bull Ring, Ludlow, is open from 11am to 12pm

Peak Pharmacy Medical Centre, Maer Lane, Market Drayton, is open from 11am to 12pm

Peak Pharmacy Northgate Health Centre, Bridgnorth, is open from 11am to 12pm

Leegomery Pharmacy, Leegomery Local Centre, is open from 12pm to 2pm

Shire Pharmacy, Teagues Crescent, Trench, Telford, is open from 4pm to 6pm

Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26)

Cambrian, Thomas Savin Road, Oswestry, is open from 11am to 12pm

Lunts Pharmacies, 1 - 3 Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, is open from 11am to 12pm

Bridgnorth Pharmacy, 2 Mill Street, Bridgnorth, is open from 11am to 12pm

Green End Pharmacy, Green End, Whitchurch, Lunts Pharmacies, is open from 11am to 12pm

Boots The Chemist, 7 - 9 Pride Hill, Shrewsbury is open from 9am to 5pm

Asda Pharmacy Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, is open from 10am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy St George’s Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, is open from 10am to 4pm

Boots The Chemist, 4 - 10 North Sherwood Street, Telford Town Centre, is open from 9am to 5.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Southwater Way, Malinsgate, Telford, is open from 10am to 4pm

Boots The Chemist, 48 - 50 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton is open from 11am to 12pm

New Years Day (Monday, January 1)

Boots The Chemist, 34 Bull Ring, Ludlow, is open from 11am to 12pm

Boots The Chemist, 5 - 7 Church Street, Oswestry, is open from 11am to 12pm

Asda Pharmacy, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, is open from 10am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, St George’s Road, Donnington Wood, Telford, is open from 10am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Southwater Way, Malinsgate, Telford, is open from 10am to 4pm

Boots The Chemist, 30 - 31 High Street, Bridgnorth, is open from 11am to 12pm

Boots The Chemist, 48 - 50 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, is open from 11am to 12pm

Boots The Chemist, 10 - 12 Watergate Street, Whitchurch, is open from 11am to 12pm