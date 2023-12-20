Christmas party for Telford hospital's neonatal unit

Some 17 families gathered at Meeting Point, in Southwater Square, Telford, on Tuesday for three hours of fun and togetherness.

Frances Davies, the neonatal sister at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, said there was a "lovely festive atmosphere" for those who have been in the neonatal unit in the last few years.

Miss Davies said: "It is an annual event for us and is organised by the community neonatal outreach team. We try to get together at Easter, summer and Halloween as well.

Neonatal worker Kaysey O'Toole with Jenni Bramfitt and Joel Bramfitt, aged 7 months

"It is great to socialise together, it is a nice thing to do."

Santa found some time in his pre-delivery schedule to drop in and hand out presents. The children were all in Christmas clothing and there were balloons and festive decorations.

Delilah Warmer, aged 1, in the play pit

"There was a really nice Christmas party atmosphere."

Miss also Davies revealed that the neonatal unit itself is ready for Christmas. They have to be really careful and consider infection control when it comes to decorations, but she said it looks the part and is ready for the big day.