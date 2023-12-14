Key decision on Welsh air ambulance bases is delayed

Campaigners fear the potential loss or downgrading of the bases will mean crews will take longer to reach emergencies in Mid Wales and parts of Shropshire.

It had been anticipated a decision on the bases by the NHS’s Emergency Ambulance Services Committee (EASC) would come on Thursday next week.

Now, a separate body – Llais – is recommending a full, formal public consultation, as was widely called for at the start of the process.

Llais is an independent public body intended to reflect the views of patients and communities across Wales. The EASC will review this recommendation and make a decision.

In a letter to stakeholders, Stephen Harrhy, chief ambulance services commissioner, said the EASC meeting agenda item about the service review scheduled for next week had changed.

Mr Harrhy said he had received a letter from Alyson Thomas, chief executive of Llais, about the next steps of the service review.

He said: “The letter from Llais follows recent informal conversations that I have had with their chief executive and has now formally recommended that this review is taken to a formal public consultation.

“Llais’s recommendation will now be presented to the EASC for consideration, instead of the ‘preferred option recommendation’ that was initially planned for the committee on December 21.

“After the EASC meeting, I expect to send a formal response to Llais on behalf of the committee confirming the agreed EASC position and clarifying the adjusted timeline for the review going forward.”

Mr Harrhy said he would provide an update following the meeting.