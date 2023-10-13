Inspiring people who have fought back from brain injury to speak in the county

Debbie Humphries, Karen Clarke and Dawn Humphries, all of Lanyon Bowdler.

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is bringing together inspiring individuals who have done just that, as part of the ‘Thriving After Brain Injury’ conference next March.

The event is expected to attract professionals working with, and people living with, brain injury from across the country - with former captain of the England and GB hockey team, Alex Danson MBE, and GB paralympic footballer Jack Rutter headlining an impressive panel of speakers.

Dawn Humphries, head of the personal injury team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a range of people, some of whom will share stories of incredible courage and resilience, with others discussing the very latest in rehabilitation and support services.

“A big thank you to all of our speakers for giving up their time to be part of this important event, and I would also like to thank our sponsors, ARAG, Frenkel Topping Group and No5 Barristers Chambers.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us for what is sure to be an inspiring, educational and uplifting day.”

Alongside Alex Danson MBE and Jack Rutter, speakers will include Andrew Worthington, a consultant in neuropsychology and rehabilitation with Headwise, Hannah Wright, a brain injury coordinator and counsellor at Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, and Daniel Thomas, a qualified music therapist at Chroma.

Stephanie Webster, of Frenkel Topping Group, said: “Frenkel Topping are beyond excited to support and attend the upcoming Thriving After Brain Injury conference and to celebrate those who have not only overcome life-changing injuries but have thrived despite adversity.

“We’re looking forward to hearing stories and insights from other experts in this industry that will no doubt inspire us all.”

William Theaker, practice director at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, added: “We are thrilled to be sponsors of the Thriving After Brain Injury event with Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors. No5’s Henry Pitchers KC and Chris Bright KC join a great line-up of speakers on the day.”

Mike Knight, of ARAG, said: “We are committed to supporting and facilitating access to justice through our legal insurance services, so we are delighted to be part of an event like this which will help build understanding of the challenges injured people face.