The air ambulance in Welshpool

Latest analysis shows the future of the service’s Welshpool base after 2026 is far from secure as campaigners on both sides of the Shropshire and Powys border call for it to be retained.

They fear closing the base at Welshpool, as well as closing the service’s site at Caernarfon, and merging them into a new site at Rhuddlan, will mean crews will take longer to get to emergencies in Powys and Shropshire.

However, six options have been investigated by analysis firm Optima as part of the consultation process. Options include keeping things as they are, keeping the bases the same but changing the shift patterns, and merging the bases at Rhuddlan and changing shift patterns.

Other options include merging at Rhuddlan, changing shift patterns, and adding a rapid response vehicle, keeping things as they are but adding a crew and shift, but with no more helicopters, and keeping the bases but changing the shift patterns and adding a car.

In its analysis, Optima found options four and six were the most effective – that merging Caernarfon and Welshpool bases into Rhuddlan can lead to stronger performance improvements, allowing the Wales Air Ambulance to respond to more incidents, than adding an extra shift to the existing locations.

A good second-best option is keeping the existing bases and the existing capacity but adding an extra car from 8pm until 8am, the analysis found.

It was revealed in August last year the charity was considering closing the Welshpool base.

The new documents were released on Monday at the start of the second phase of the formal engagement process.

In a survey forming part of the results, 91 per cent of people who responded agreed everyone in Wales should have equal access to the service, and 90 per cent agreed that before any change happens, there must be a plan for the service to support patients to the same standard as it does today.

The surveys also showed the most important priorities to the Welsh public when considering changes include an effective road response to provide cover during the hours of darkness or when aircraft can’t fly for any reason. The public also said if services change, there should be good training and support available for staff to make the best use of their advanced skills, and everyone in Wales should have equal access to the service.

A spokesman for the Emergency Ambulance Service’s Committee said: “These findings highlight that strategic changes should ensure equity and equality of provision of care, with forethought for contingencies incorporated into the planning. These findings align with the EASC’s overarching values and aims.”

Mid Wales politicians are urging the public to contribute to the consultation which will last until November 5.

The public can engage with the process in several ways, such as by visiting easc.nhs.wales or attending public meetings.