MS information and support event taking place next month

Kate Lloyd, of Telford & District MS Society group, is urging people to attend.

The Telford & District MS Society group is hosting an information event at Admaston House, Telford, o October 9, from 10am to 3pm.

Speakers include local MS nurses, MS Society volunteers, a neuro-physiotherapist and exercise specialists, including a pilates instructor.

MS affects more than 130,000 people in the UK. It damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think

Kate Lloyd is the group coordinator for the Telford & District MS Society group and has been living with MS herself for more than 10 years.

She said: “Since Covid we have lost touch with some people so this event is a great way to reconnect with those affected by MS in the local area. Anyone is welcome to attend to hear from our speakers and find out more on support available.”

The event is free to attend and free lunch will also be provided.

People will have chance to speak to the experts during the day as well as others affected by MS.

People can register for the event at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/telford-ms-society-information-day-2023-tickets-658290924877?aff=oddtdtcreator

Alternatively people can e-mail Lyndsay Smith: Lyndsay.Smith@mssociety.org.uk.