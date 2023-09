'Vital' all information possible is used to assess reasons behind high child death rate in Shropshire

Premium By Dominic Robertson Health Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: Just now

Health bosses have been told that a number of factors, including non-medical issues, should be assessed to understand the high child mortality rate in the county.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

The figures are contained in a report to be considered on Wednesday The board of NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) met yesterday, and discussed a fresh report analysing mortality metrics for the county.