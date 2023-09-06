Dunne welcomes diabetes programme

MP Philip Dunne

Under the new programme, named T2Day: Type 2 Diabetes in the Young, additional tailored health checks and support with diabetes management will be made available to around 140,000 people aged 18 to 39.

Patients will benefit from extra one-to-one reviews as well as the option of new medicines and treatments where indicated, to help better manage their diabetes.

Addressing the additional risks associated with the condition during pregnancy, there will also be dedicated support available for women, including access to folic acid supplements.

Backed with £14.5 million, local health teams will be supported to roll out the new scheme to help minimise those at risk of developing health complications and severe illness.

Early onset type 2 diabetes is associated with premature mortality, worse long-term health outcomes, and a higher risk of diabetes-related health complications, such as sight loss, kidney failure, amputation, heart attacks and strokes.

Analysis of the National Diabetes Audit has shown that the rate at which young adults are diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes has risen faster than the rate of diagnosis in over 40s in England.

Mr Dunne, a longstanding diabetes campaigner and former director of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, said: “Type 2 diabetes is becoming a growing concern in younger adults, and research shows someone diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at 20 years old, will have an overall reduced life expectancy of 11 years - compared to a reduced life expectancy of two years when diagnosed at 65 years old.

"The good news is that through appropriate interventions, the NHS can make a real difference in treatment and life expectancy.

"This is especially important for pregnant women with diabetes, as becoming pregnant without adequate preparation, including recommended blood sugar management and folic acid prescription, increases the risk of having serious complications during pregnancy, including stillbirth.