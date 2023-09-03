The Unskateables celebrating their journey's end in Cemaes Bay. Photo: Bethan Scott

'The Unskateables', a group of six from Wrexham, completed their coast-to-coast mission to skateboard from Barry Island to Anglesey on Sunday, having set off on Friday.

The group, from Wrexham, took on the 250-mile journey to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice, which supports patients from Wrexham, Flintshire to Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Matthew Gilbert, Craig Salisbury, Gavin Rogers, Kyle Harvey, Mark Roberts and Joshua Land decided to complete the task in memory of their friends Wayne Phillips and James Rush.

Wayne and James died in the last three years, and received end-of-life care from the hospice.

The group smashed their fundraising target of £10,000, with more than £16,000 pledged towards their efforts by the time they reached Cemaes Bay in Anglesey on Sunday.

Bethan Scott, who supported the group on their journey, said: "A beautiful sunny morning for a beautiful bunch of friends! Absolute hospice heroes.

"The wonderful Jenny has looked after this incredible group from Barry Island all the way to Cemaes Bay.

"The extremely talented Leighton and his team filmed and captured it all! We cannot wait to see the finished product.

"Thank you to every single person who has donated, shared the posts and supported this team!

"As it stands the fundraising is in excess of £16,000 with more to come in. Many thanks indeed.

"I for one will miss the Unskateables updates but I have a feeling this is the beginning and not the end!"