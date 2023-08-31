Cancer charity launching country trail event for breast cancer awareness

Emilie Kerr (left) from Lingen Davies and Faye Hudson, Reech Media, promoting the new initiative.

The Shropshire Titty Trail is the latest event from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and takes place on Saturday, October 14, around the South Shropshire hills.

It is being organised as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month to highlight the UK’s most common type of cancer.

Around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

The 10-mile trek will start in Church Stretton’s Carding Mill Valley, heading onto The Burway, and will take in Pole Bank – the highest point of the Long Mynd – and make the most of Shropshire’s finest views.

Lingen Davies is working with local tour group Blue Sky Adventures, and the event is sponsored by Shropshire Marketing Agency Reech.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund raises money to enhance and support cancer services for patients from throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The charity also delivers a cancer awareness and prevention service, LifeLive, promoting the signs and symptoms of cancer, and the importance of early diagnosis in the wider community.

Lizzy Ellis, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said everyone at the charity was excited to be bringing a new event and awareness initiative to local people.

She said: “Breast Cancer is the UK’s most common cancer and effects everyone, men and women. We want to highlight the importance of being breast aware and thought what better way to do that than by getting the community together for a fun, enjoyable, relaxing hike in the beautiful South Shropshire hills.

“We want to encourage people not to be afraid to discuss signs and symptoms or attend their screenings. We hope lots of people who have been impacted by cancer, either themselves or a loved one, will feel empowered to join us, and bring along friends and family to make the event a really special day.

“We’re very grateful to the team at Reech who loved the ideas as much as we did and have joined us as headline sponsors for the event."

Faye Hudson, head of client marketing at Reech said: “We are really excited to be sponsoring this fantastic new Lingen Davies fundraising event. It's something brand new for the charity and is going to raise vital funds to support more of the amazing work that Lingen Davies do. We've loved working on developing some high-impact and bold branding and can't wait to see it out there in the world. Our team are looking forward to representing Reech at the Titty Trail in October.”

The Shropshire Titty Trail is open to anyone over 10, participants must pre-register to take part in the trail through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events.