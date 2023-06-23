Rotary presents cheque to county charity

A rotary club has donated nearly £500 to a charity at a local hospital.

Andy Boroughs handing the money over
Oswestry's Borderland Rotary Club has given a total of £488 to the Orthopaedic Institute at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

Club member Andy Boroughs, visited the hospital to present a cheque.

Charity fundraiser Debra Alexander said: “Our sincere thanks go to all the members of the Borderland Rotary Club in Oswestry for their kind donation, it’s because of donations like this that we have been able to continue our work to help replace essential laboratory equipment.

"It is so difficult to raise these vital funds, especially in the current climate and their commitment and enthusiasm to helping the Orthopaedic Institute Charity is very much appreciated.”

Based the RJAH, for more than 50 years the small independent charity has supported world-renowned research and teaching for patient benefit in the specialist centres within the hospital.

This includes the advancement of care of arthritis and rheumatism, orthopaedic conditions in childhood, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, joint replacement, cellular techniques for repair and spinal studies.

