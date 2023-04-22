Hospice sister urges people to sign up as she gets set for 10,000 step challenge

Sharon Evans, Hospice at Home Sister, is taking on the Walk in our Shoes challenge.

Severn Hospice’s Sharon Evans, a Hospice at Home Sister is supporting the charity by taking on Walk in our shoes, a month-long 10,000 daily step challenge.

Hospice nurses walk an average of 10,000 steps each every day as they provide care to patients living with incurable illness.

Sharon is determined to clock up 310,000 steps, which equates to over 100 miles within the month and is encouraging fundraisers to sign-up and match her step for step.

It is her first big challenge since completing last year’s London Marathon with a stress fracture.

After months of recouperation Sharon is now ready to test out her fitness and strength by steadily building up her step count throughout May.

She said: “I am so proud to work at Severn Hospice and want to show my support for the charity and my fellow nurses by stepping up.

"For me Walk in our shoes is the perfect fundraising challenge. Instead of completing a huge one-off distance I have a daily target to aim for – and this can be spread throughout the day. It’s enough of a challenge but manageable at the same time and you can do it anywhere and at any time to suit you.

“Now I am more desk based, to boost my steps I plan to build a stroll into my routine at the beginning and end of the working day. It’s amazing how quickly you can get up to 10,000 steps and some days I’m hoping I can do it without even realising.”

As a Hospice at Home Sister, Sharon works with a team of 40 health care professionals who travel the length and breadth of the county and into Mid Wales to provide hands-on nursing care and support to patients and their families within their own homes.

She added: “It’s such a privilege to go over the threshold and be welcomed into our patients’ homes to support them and their families through their time of greatest need.

"Severn Hospice is such a fantastic charity, and we help so many local people at home, in the community and at the hospice. I’m so excited to take on this challenge, not only to raise much-needed funds but to also raise awareness of the range of support we provide. Walk in our shoes is such a great way to get involved – there’s still time to sign-up so why not join me and get stepping.”

Registration costs £5 per person and £3 per dog with all participants receiving a T-shirt and drinks bottle – and in the case of four-legged friends a ‘paw-fect’ bandana.

Everyone completing the challenge will receive a certificate and fundraisers who reach £50 sponsorship will also receive a finisher’s medal, and a hoodie when raising more than £150.

The hospice will also provide downloadable materials including a step tracker and a leadership board for groups – and a bit of healthy competition.